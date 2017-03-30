Jean Alesi thinks his former F1 team, the great Maranello marque Ferrari, is finally ready to challenge for the title.

The Frenchman, whose only win for the Italian team was in 1995, said that their decade-long wait for a world championship could now be over.

"The step into the new regulations was very unclear," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "There were a thousand doubts about what Mercedes or Red Bull would do.

"But after Australia, I now expect Ferrari to confirm that performance in China. The ease with which [Sebastian] Vettel followed [Lewis] Hamilton in the race was astonishing, while Hamilton had no chance to follow Vettel.

"When a car is good from the beginning, the development is also easier."

However, former F1 team boss Flavio Briatore thinks that it is a little early to say Ferrari will definitely fight for the 2017 crown.

"We will get a clearer picture in China," said the Italian.

"The Ferrari victory was great, but Melbourne is a special circuit and I still expect big things from Red Bull and Mercedes. In an ideal case, we will have a three-way fight for the championship."

Ferrari sit four points ahead of Mercedes going into the race in Shanghai.