Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Josep Maria Bartomeu: 'Lionel Messi contract renewal signed by player's father'

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu seeks to reassure fans by saying that Lionel Messi's father has signed a contract renewal on behalf of the Argentina forward.

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City may not be able to hang on to Brahim Diaz'

Manchester City may not be able to keep highly-rated academy product Brahim Diaz if a team like Real Madrid comes calling, according to Pep Guardiola.

Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?

Real Madrid are refusing to give up on signing Eden Hazard and David de Gea from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, according to a report.

Report: Alexis Sanchez to snub Real Madrid for Manchester City

A report claims that Alexis Sanchez will reject any interest from Real Madrid next summer, as he instead intends to push ahead with plans to join Manchester City.

Karim Benzema happy to stay at 'world's best club' Real Madrid

Karim Benzema, recently linked with a move to Arsenal, insists that he sees no reason to leave Real Madrid as they are the "best club in the world".

Andreas Pereira 'unsure of recall clause' in Valencia loan

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira says that he expects to spend the entire 2017-18 campaign on loan at Valencia.

Timo Werner: 'My focus is on RB Leipzig'

Timo Werner says that while "it is a pleasure" to be linked with Real Madrid, the German international is currently fully focused on RB Leipzig.

Jamaal Lascelles 'to sign new Newcastle United deal'

Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles is on the verge of signing a new five-year contract with the club, according to a report.