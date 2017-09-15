A report claims that Alexis Sanchez will reject any interest from Real Madrid next summer, as he instead intends to push ahead with plans to join Manchester City.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will reportedly push through with his intended move to Manchester City next summer, despite interest from European champions Real Madrid.

The Chile international is almost certain to leave the Emirates Stadium as a free agent at the end of the campaign, having opted against signing a new long-term deal.

City came close to landing their top attacking target during the recent transfer window, agreeing a deadline-day deal with Arsenal that only fell through once the Gunners' pursuit of Thomas Lemar collapsed.

Madrid have complicated matters by joining the race for Sanchez but, according to The Mirror, the 28-year-old has already made his mind up and will join the Citizens as planned.

Sanchez, who spent three years as a Barcelona player, was heavily praised by Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Thursday for marking his first start of the campaign with a well-taken strike against FC Koln.