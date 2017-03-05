Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Paul Lambert wants "three or four top players"

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert reveals that he is targeting "three or four top players" this summer despite languishing near the Championship relegation zone. Read more.

Bayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'

Bayern Munich reportedly join the race for Tottenham Hotspur's in-form midfielder Dele Alli. Read more.

Jurgen Klopp targeting six new summer arrivals at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp intends to bring in another raft of players next summer and says that he has been backed to do so by the club. Read more.

Pep Guardiola issues ultimatum to six Manchester City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that a decision over the future of six out-of-contract players will not be taken until the end of the season. Read more.

Juventus 'increasingly confident of signing Alexis Sanchez'

A report in the Italian press suggests that Alexis Sanchez could be on his way from Arsenal to Juventus for a cut-price figure of around £26m in the summer. Read more.

Report: Jose Mourinho plotting £35m summer bid for Eric Dier

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier is wanted by Manchester United, who could make a £35m approach when the transfer window opens for business. Read more.