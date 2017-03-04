Bayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'

Bayern Munich reportedly join the race for Tottenham Hotspur's in-form midfielder Dele Alli.

Bayern Munich are reportedly the latest side to throw their hat into the ring for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe this season with his form for Spurs, which has seen him score 12 goals and register two assists in 25 Premier League appearances.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as big-spending French side Paris Saint-Germain, have previously been credited with an interest and, according to The Mirror, Carlo Ancelotti's Bundesliga champions have now entered the race.

The England international signed a new contract last September keeping him with the London side until 2022 but is likely to be offered a significant increase on his current wage of £55,000 a week by his European suitors.

Alli moved to White Hart Lane from MK Dons in February 2015 for an initial fee of £5m and is now thought to be worth around £34m.