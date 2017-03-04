New Transfer Talk header

Bayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Bayern Munich reportedly join the race for Tottenham Hotspur's in-form midfielder Dele Alli.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 13:23 UK

Bayern Munich are reportedly the latest side to throw their hat into the ring for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs across Europe this season with his form for Spurs, which has seen him score 12 goals and register two assists in 25 Premier League appearances.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as big-spending French side Paris Saint-Germain, have previously been credited with an interest and, according to The Mirror, Carlo Ancelotti's Bundesliga champions have now entered the race.

The England international signed a new contract last September keeping him with the London side until 2022 but is likely to be offered a significant increase on his current wage of £55,000 a week by his European suitors.

Alli moved to White Hart Lane from MK Dons in February 2015 for an initial fee of £5m and is now thought to be worth around £34m.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Your Comments
expand
 