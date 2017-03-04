Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert reveals that he is targeting "three or four top players" this summer despite languishing near the Championship relegation zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has revealed that he has already begun preparing for his summer transfer business, despite the club's precarious position in the Championship.

The Midlands side are currently 20th in the table and just two points above the dropzone, although they do have two games in hand on most of the sides around them.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this week, Lambert admitted that while his immediate target is to reach the 50-point mark usually required for survival - Wolves are 15 points short with 14 games still to play - he is already considering a plan to bring in "three or four top players" this summer in order to push for Premier League promotion next term.

"There's so much to get done," he said. "I think it'll be fine tuning, three or four top players to come in. I think the kids will get better, a year older. I think the core here is good, I've no problem with that. But it needs a few top ones to come right in, I know what's required.

"The summer is vital. We're talking at the minute [with owners Fosun]. We're concentrating on getting that 50-point mark. I think the potential is huge but you have to make sure you're never in this position. The club's been great. I know the ambition of the club. There's been a lot of turmoil here and there's been no stability.

"The fans have seen the new owners come in and hope it's going to take off. We have to build something. The club's in really good hands with the owners. They know what we're trying to do, they know we have to stabilise this and get to the summer, which is a big marker. They are learning the British game as well. They'll see things they like and don't like and make their own judgement.

"There are things I've told them I don't think are good enough and things I've told them I think are good. We've had meetings and there's no problem on that front. I'm glad the dialogue is really good, it's important."

Next up for Wolves is a tough trip to promotion-chasing Reading this afternoon.