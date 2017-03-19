Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

RB Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita?

RB Leipzig reportedly set an asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita, who is rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Arsenal. Read more.

Karl Robinson: 'Premier League clubs want to sign Ezri Konsa'

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson admits that he faces a challenge to keep hold of highly-rated midfielder Ezri Konsa. Read more.

Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender Jordy Gaspar?

Liverpool and AC Milan are both reportedly interested in Lyon defender Jordy Gaspar, who is free to leave the French club in the summer. Read more.