Transfer Talk Daily Update: Naby Keita, Karl Robinson, Jordy Gaspar

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

RB Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita?
RB Leipzig reportedly set an asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita, who is rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Arsenal. Read more.

Karl Robinson: 'Premier League clubs want to sign Ezri Konsa'
Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson admits that he faces a challenge to keep hold of highly-rated midfielder Ezri Konsa. Read more.

Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender Jordy Gaspar?
Liverpool and AC Milan are both reportedly interested in Lyon defender Jordy Gaspar, who is free to leave the French club in the summer. Read more.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
