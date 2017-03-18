New Transfer Talk header

RB Leipzig set asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
RB Leipzig reportedly set an asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita, who is rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Arsenal.
Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly been told that they will have to pay £26m to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

The 22-year-old has starred in the Bundesliga this season, with Leipzig currently sitting in second place in Germany's top flight, but his performances have inevitably attracted interest from other clubs.

The two Premier League giants are said to be keen on the Guinean but according to BILD, they will have to shell out £26m to open discussions over a potential move.

It has been suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the player, while Arsenal are said to be keen to strengthen in the centre of the pitch.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has previously said that they remain confident of keeping hold of Keita ahead of next season.

Stuttgart's striker Timo Werner reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, western Germany on November 1, 2013
