RB Leipzig reportedly set an asking price of £26m for midfielder Naby Keita, who is rumoured to be a transfer target for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has starred in the Bundesliga this season, with Leipzig currently sitting in second place in Germany's top flight, but his performances have inevitably attracted interest from other clubs.

The two Premier League giants are said to be keen on the Guinean but according to BILD, they will have to shell out £26m to open discussions over a potential move.

It has been suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the player, while Arsenal are said to be keen to strengthen in the centre of the pitch.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick has previously said that they remain confident of keeping hold of Keita ahead of next season.