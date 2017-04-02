New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Michael Keane, James Rodriguez, Joshua Kimmich

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Manchester United 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'
Manchester United reportedly add Burnley defender Michael Keane to their list of summer transfer targets. Read more.

Carlo Ancelotti: 'Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich to stay at Bayern Munich'
Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti says that both Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich will be staying at the German club next season. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane hoping to part ways with Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez?
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly prepared to sell James Rodriguez during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
