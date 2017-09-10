Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Report: Former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique on Shanghai Shenhua radar

Former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique is believed to be a managerial target for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

Andres Iniesta likely to end career at Barcelona, claims father

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta is likely to finish his career at Barcelona, according to the player's father Jose Antonio Iniesta.

Manchester United to extend deals for six players?

Manchester United are reportedly planning to extend the contracts of six players over the course of the season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'West Brom's Jonny Evans was too expensive'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that the club could not afford to buy West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans during the most recent transfer window.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson: 'No offers made for Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong'

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson says that no clubs made an offer for either Lamine Kone or Didier Ndong during the transfer window.

Isco to sign new Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez claims that midfielder Isco - a previous target of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - will sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.

Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?

Fenerbahce reportedly miss out with a late bid for Manchester City midfielder David Silva before the end of the Turkish transfer window.