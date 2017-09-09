New Transfer Talk header

Isco to sign new Real Madrid deal

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez claims that midfielder Isco - a previous target of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - will sign a new contract at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that the club will announce the contract renewal of Isco in the coming days.

Isco has previously been targeted by both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, while there is currently less than a year remaining on his current deal.

However, with the playmaker now established as a first-team regular at Real, Perez has revealed that fresh terms have already been agreed.

Perez told Cadena SER: "Isco arrived here when he was very young and all he has done is improve. He is currently playing as we believed he would turn out.

"We will be announcing his contract renewal in the coming days, a renewal which is a done deal."

Since signing for Real in 2013, Isco has netted 34 goals in 187 appearances in all competitions.

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
