Fenerbahce have reportedly failed with a late offer to sign Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

The Turkish transfer window remained open until Friday night, with Fenerbahce taking the opportunity to complete a deal to loan Tottenham Hotspur forward Vincent Janssen.

However, according to Hurriyet, Fenerbahce were also keen on signing Silva, despite the Spaniard remaining as a first-team regular at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been suggested that both a fee and personal terms were agreed, although no deal was made official by either club before the deadline.

The 31-year-old - who has been at City since 2010 - has started each of their three Premier League games this season, with the playmaker contributing two assists.

Silva could line up for Pep Guardiola's team when they face Liverpool on Saturday.