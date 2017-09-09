New Transfer Talk header

Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?

David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Fenerbahce reportedly miss out with a late bid for Manchester City midfielder David Silva before the end of the Turkish transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:55 UK

Fenerbahce have reportedly failed with a late offer to sign Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

The Turkish transfer window remained open until Friday night, with Fenerbahce taking the opportunity to complete a deal to loan Tottenham Hotspur forward Vincent Janssen.

However, according to Hurriyet, Fenerbahce were also keen on signing Silva, despite the Spaniard remaining as a first-team regular at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been suggested that both a fee and personal terms were agreed, although no deal was made official by either club before the deadline.

The 31-year-old - who has been at City since 2010 - has started each of their three Premier League games this season, with the playmaker contributing two assists.

Silva could line up for Pep Guardiola's team when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva of Portugal celebrates scoring during the UEFA Under 21 European Championship 2015 semi final football match between Portugal and Germany in Olomouc, Czech Republic on June 27, 2015
