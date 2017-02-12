New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Paulo Dybala, Javier Hernandez, Bacary Sagna

Paulo Dybala of Juventus FC celebrates the opening goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta BC at Juventus Arena on October 25, 2015 in Turin, Italy.
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'
A report claims that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is wanted by Manchester City, who are ready to table a bid in excess of £25m to beat a host of clubs to his signing. Read more.

Chicharito offered LA Galaxy move?
Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez is reportedly offered £12m a year to move to MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy. Read more.

Report: West Ham United keen on Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna
West Ham United are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna to the London Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season. Read more.

