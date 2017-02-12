All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.
Sunday morning's headlines:
Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'
A report claims that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is wanted by Manchester City, who are ready to table a bid in excess of £25m to beat a host of clubs to his signing. Read more.
Chicharito offered LA Galaxy move?
Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez is reportedly offered £12m a year to move to MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy. Read more.
Report: West Ham United keen on Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna
West Ham United are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna to the London Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season. Read more.