Manchester City 'ahead of Real Madrid in race for Paulo Dybala'

A report claims that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is wanted by Manchester City, who are ready to table a bid in excess of £25m to beat a host of clubs to his signing. Read more.

Chicharito offered LA Galaxy move?

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez is reportedly offered £12m a year to move to MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy. Read more.

Report: West Ham United keen on Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna

West Ham United are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna to the London Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season. Read more.