Chicharito offered LA Galaxy move?

Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez is reportedly offered £12m a year to move to MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 20:47 UK

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez has reportedly been offered £12m a year to move to MLS outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Bundesliga side since his switch from Manchester United in 2015, scoring 25 goals in 46 league appearances, including eight in 18 this term.

According to ESPN Deportes, Galaxy are hoping that an offer of $15m (£12m) a year will tempt him to California as the MLS look for fresh big-name stars to join the league in the wake of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard's retirements.

Hernandez has previously said that he is "happy" at Leverkusen and enjoys the challenge of Champions League football, but a transfer fee of £21.5m could convince the side to sell him on.

Leverkusen are currently eighth in the Bundesliga, seven points off the top four.

