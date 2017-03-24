Crowd generic

Tranmere Rovers sign Portuguese winger Erico Sousa

A general view of Prenton Park prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Tranmere Rovers and Northampton Town at Prenton Park on December 28, 2014
Tranmere Rovers announce the signing of Portuguese winger Erico Sousa on a contract that runs until the end of the current season.
Tranmere Rovers have announced the signing of Portuguese winger Erico Sousa.

The 22-year-old has agreed to join the National League club on a contract that runs until the end of the current season, having spent time at Accrington Stanley where registration issues kept the wide man from featuring for John Coleman's team.

"Érico has trained with us for a few days and has shown plenty of promise," Rovers boss Micky Mellon said of the deal.

"He's a player I've known from my time at Barnsley and has good pace so will add something to the squad we already have here.

"With the injuries to Ben Tollitt and Jake Kirby we have been short of wide options, so Érico will boost us in that department as will the return of Jack Dunn following his lay-off. I'm grateful to the fans for the financial backing they've given us which has allowed this deal to happen."

Sousa will be hoping to force his way into Mellon's thoughts for Saturday's game against Braintree Town.

Micky Mellon 'Sue' during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
