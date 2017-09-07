Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that Vincent Janssen still has a future at the club despite the deadline-day arrival of Fernando Llorente.

Spurs brought in Fernando Llorente from Swansea City on deadline day to provide more competition for Harry Kane, leaving Janssen further down the pecking order following a disappointing debut season which saw him score just two goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Reports suggested that Pochettino was willing to freeze Janssen out of the first team after the 23-year-old rejected a move to Brighton & Hove Albion on deadline day, but the Tottenham manager insists that Janssen remains in his plans despite being excluded from the squad for the Champions League group stages.

"Yes of course [he has a future]. The next question is why he is not in Champions League squad. That is about numbers," Pochettino told reporters.

"We only have 17 places [with eight home-grown players required in the selection]. We are 19, so him and [Erik] Lamela we decided [to leave out].

"But in January we check again to see if we change the names in the squad. But, yes, he has a future like other players here."

Spurs return to action away to Everton on Saturday looking to record their first win since the opening day of the season.