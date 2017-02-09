Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that he has his eyes on the captain's armband, but is hopeful that current skipper Hugo Lloris will not depart in the summer.

Harry Kane has confessed that he would relish one day taking on the Tottenham Hotspur captaincy should Hugo Lloris depart the club.

Current skipper Lloris has been linked with the White Hart Lane exit in recent days, despite penning a new six-year deal in December.

Kane, who has been asked to fill in for Lloris on occasions in the past, is hopeful that the Frenchman will remain in North London beyond next summer, but is happy to succeed his teammate should the time arise.

"Hopefully Hugo is here as long as possible and he'll be the captain," he told ESPN. "But if he goes to another club or is injured, that's a role that I'd love to take up.

"Everyone knows how I feel about Spurs and the connection I have with the fans. I see myself as a leader and we have a lot of leaders on the field. So why not? I'd love to be captain of Tottenham and hopefully one day England as well."

Kane, with 80 goals in 149 appearances for the Lilywhites, also revealed this week that he intends to see out his playing days at Tottenham.