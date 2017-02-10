Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli wins the Premier League's Player of the Month award for January.

Alli has enjoyed a rich vein of form for the North London outfit, and he has been rewarded for ending the first month of 2017 with five goals in five top-flight fixtures.

The 20-year-old started the year with two goals away at Watford, before he netted his second successive double in the 2-0 victory against Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

The England international played a key role as Spurs defeated West Bromwich Albion in the middle of the month, before he sparked a two-goal comeback against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium one week later.

Alli has scored a total of 11 goals from 23 league appearances during the current campaign.