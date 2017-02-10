General view of White Hart Lane

Dele Alli named as Premier League Player of the Month for January

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli wins the Premier League's Player of the Month award for January.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for January.

Alli has enjoyed a rich vein of form for the North London outfit, and he has been rewarded for ending the first month of 2017 with five goals in five top-flight fixtures.

The 20-year-old started the year with two goals away at Watford, before he netted his second successive double in the 2-0 victory against Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

The England international played a key role as Spurs defeated West Bromwich Albion in the middle of the month, before he sparked a two-goal comeback against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium one week later.

Alli has scored a total of 11 goals from 23 league appearances during the current campaign.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
