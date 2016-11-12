World Cup
Nov 12, 2016 at 5pm UK
Austria
0-1
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Dragovic (54'), Baumgartlinger (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)
McClean (48')
Duffy (45'), Brady (72')

Result: Republic of Ireland earn crucial win in Austria

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Republic of Ireland secure a huge result in their World Cup qualifying group as they defeat Austria 1-0 in Vienna.
A second-half goal from James McClean has earned Republic of Ireland a potentially precious 1-0 win away in Austria.

The West Bromwich Albion winger's third strike in two games extends Ireland's unbeaten record in Group D to four while it also puts a severe dent in Austria's aspirations to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Marcel Sabitzer had Austria's opening chance of the game but he could only fire wide, while Marc Janko had an effort saved by goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The visitors responded through James McClean, whose deflected strike just missed the post, but Martin O'Neill was dealt a blow when Glenn Whelan was forced off through injury.

Shortly after the half-hour mark, Jonathan Walters sent a glancing header wide of the far post before the Republic of Ireland survived a big scare down the other end.

After being found in the penalty area, Sabitzer chipped the ball against the bar before Kevin Wimmer's ball back across the six-yard box was cleared in front of his own goal by Ciaran Clark.

It was a major let-off for Ireland but they should have been ahead at the break through another chance for Walters, but he sent the ball over from six yards after sliding in to meet a Robbie Brady cross.

After the restart, it took just three minutes for Ireland to move ahead after McClean latched on to a pass from Wes Hoolahan before driving the ball through the goalkeeper's legs from 14 yards.

Ireland forced Austria back into their own final third for five minutes after the goal but the home side eventually improved and just after the hour mark, David Alaba curled two long-range shots marginally off target.

Austria were having the majority of possession but as the game entered the final 10 minutes, they were not creating anything that was proving a big worry for Randolph.

That changed during the final 10 minutes as Martin Harnik flicked a volley straight at the Irish stopper before Janko headed well wide of the target despite being found in space at the back post.

Aleksandar Dragovic also saw a long-range shot deflected into Randolph's hands before Janko spurned the best chance of the lot as he headed wide from inside the six-yard box with less than 60 seconds remaining in Vienna.

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
