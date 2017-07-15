New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Dani Ceballos release clause set at £438m by Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Real Madrid have moved to fend off any further interest from rivals Barcelona by inserting a release clause of £438m in the contract of Dani Ceballos, a report claims.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 18:20 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly inserted a release clause of €500m (£438m) in the contract of Dani Ceballos, who completed him move from Real Betis earlier this week.

Los Blancos won the race for the 20-year-old, seeing off rumoured competition from arch rivals Barcelona to complete a £10.5m transfer.

According to Spanish publication AS, Madrid have moved to ward off any further interest from Barca by setting the midfielder's buyout clause at an eye-watering price.

Ceballos, recently named Player of the Tournament for his part in Spain's run to the final of U21 Euro 2017, was handed a six-year contract at the Bernabeu.

Madrid have also brought in another youngster in Theo Hernandez this summer, as they add to their La Liga and Champions League double-winning squad.

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Read Next:
Real complete Dani Ceballos signing
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Dani Ceballos, Theo Hernandez, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Report: Dani Ceballos release clause set at £438m by Real Madrid
 Borja Mayoral of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Youth League Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and FC Porto at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on February 17, 2015
Leganes "hopeful" over Borja Mayoral deal
 Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring in the Euro 2016 match against Turkey on June 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho discusses Manchester United's Alvaro Morata interest
Arsenal increase offer for Mbappe?Real Madrid 'eye Thomas Meunier swoop'Morata offered lucrative China deal?Real complete Dani Ceballos signingUnited expect new De Gea bid from Real?
Man Utd, Real Madrid LA base suffers bomb scareRodriguez: "Real Madrid is still open"Rodriguez "very happy" with Bayern moveMbappe 'holds three-hour Wenger meeting'Morata to train alongside Man Utd
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Barcelona News
Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Report: Dani Ceballos release clause set at £438m by Real Madrid
 Benfica's defender Nelson Semedo during the match between SL Benfica and Estoril Praia at Estadio da Luz on August 16, 2015 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Barcelona agree deal to sign Benfica and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo
 Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Lionel Messi happy with "good reputation" of new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Bellerin'Liverpool 'receive no bids for Coutinho'Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'Paulinho reiterates desire to join BarcelonaSuarez: 'Joining Liverpool was a dream'
Alba relishing fresh start at BarcelonaReport: Palace eye Thomas VermaelenNeymar calls for Barca to sign PaulinhoNeymar delighted with Messi renewalNice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exit
> Barcelona Homepage
More Real Betis News
Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Report: Dani Ceballos release clause set at £438m by Real Madrid
 Jordan Veretout of Aston Villa in action during the Capital One Cup second round match between Aston Villa and Notts County at Villa Park on August 25, 2015
Aston Villa's Jordan Veretout 'to hold talks with Real Betis'
 Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Real Madrid complete Dani Ceballos signing
Four Spanish clubs want Bojan?Betis: 'Ceballos heading for Real Madrid'Ulloa 'attracting La Liga interest'Real Madrid 'win Dani Ceballos race'Report: Juventus join Dani Ceballos race
Ceballos "screwed up" by Madrid, Barca talkBarcelona 'join Dani Ceballos race'Barcelona sell Cristian Tello to BetisCeballos responds to transfer rumoursBetis deny Ceballos, Real Madrid talk
> Real Betis Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 