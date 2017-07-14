Real Madrid announce that they have completed the signing of Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos on a long-term contract.

Real Madrid have announced that Dani Ceballos has moved to the Bernabeu on a long-term contract.

Since Ceballos starred for Spain at Under-21 Euro 2017, it had been reported that both Real and arch rivals Barcelona were keen on signing the Real Betis midfielder.

However, Betis revealed earlier this week that the 20-year-old had opted for the La Liga champions, who have now officially confirmed that he has penned a six-year deal.

Neither Madrid or Betis have announced the fee, but it has been claimed that Real have parted ways with €17m (£14.9m) to add the player to their first-team squad.

Ceballos leaves Benito Villamarin having contributed six goals in 104 appearances in all competitions.