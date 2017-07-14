New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid complete Dani Ceballos signing

Dani Ceballos of Real Betis Balompie controls the ball during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on August 29, 2015
Real Madrid announce that they have completed the signing of Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos on a long-term contract.
Real Madrid have announced that Dani Ceballos has moved to the Bernabeu on a long-term contract.

Since Ceballos starred for Spain at Under-21 Euro 2017, it had been reported that both Real and arch rivals Barcelona were keen on signing the Real Betis midfielder.

However, Betis revealed earlier this week that the 20-year-old had opted for the La Liga champions, who have now officially confirmed that he has penned a six-year deal.

Neither Madrid or Betis have announced the fee, but it has been claimed that Real have parted ways with €17m (£14.9m) to add the player to their first-team squad.

Ceballos leaves Benito Villamarin having contributed six goals in 104 appearances in all competitions.

