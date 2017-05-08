Crowd generic

Sulley Muntari: FIFA, UEFA "not taking racism seriously"

Ghana's Sulley Muntari takes on England midfielder Gareth Barry on March 29, 2011.
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari says that he would walk off the pitch again if he was being racially abused, adding that FIFA and UEFA are "not taking racism seriously".
Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed that he would walk off the pitch again if he was racially abused by fans in the stands, adding that FIFA and UEFA are "not taking racism seriously".

The Pescara player, 32, was sent off after leaving the field claiming that he was racially abused during a Serie A game against Cagliari Calcio.

Muntari had the one-match ban overturned after the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said that it had considered the "particular delicacy" of the case, but remains unhappy with how he was treated by the football authorities.

He told BBC Sport: "I went through hell, I was treated just like a criminal. I went off the field because I felt it wasn't right for me to be on the field while I have been racially abused.

"If I had this problem today, tomorrow or the next game I would go off again. And I'd recommend it to others. If they are not feeling it they should walk off.

"FIFA and UEFA only care about what they want to care about. If they want to fight racism they should be able to jump right in and tackle it. But they have nothing to say about it. This is a big deal.

"Maybe the new president Infantino will do something about it. He has a different mind. I think he is capable of doing something in a good way to fight racism. I want him to fight racism."

Italian football suffered a further blow to its reputation on Sunday after Juventus defender Medhi Benatia cut short a post-match television interview, claiming to have heard a racist insult in his earpiece.

Ghana's midfielder Sulley Muntari (C) celebrates with Ghana's striker Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrate during the 2010 World Cup QF match on July 2, 2010
