Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia cuts short an interview on Italian television network Rai after allegedly being on the end of a racial slur.

Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia was forced to cut short an interview live on Italian television after apparently being racially abused in his earpiece.

The defender, on loan at the Old Lady from Bayern Munich, was giving an interview to broadcaster Rai following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino when the alleged slur was made.

It is claimed that a technician asked the player in his earpiece: "What are you saying, s***** Moroccan?"

Benatia has since received an apology from the TV network, with a statement reading: "Rai is genuinely sorry for the regrettable episode of racism that involved Juventus player Benatia during the 'Calcio Champagne' broadcast, which fortunately was not audible to viewers.

"Rai has put in place all the necessary checks to identify the person responsible for the incident and at the moment we can say that the unacceptable phrase was not uttered by an employee of our company.

"The investigation continues, but considering the gravity of the situation, Rai stands in full solidarity with the footballer and with the club he represents."

The incident comes a week after Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari left the field after being racially abused by supporters during his side's Serie A clash with Cagliari.