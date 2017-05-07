Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'

Bayern Munich's French defender Mehdi Benatia plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany, on September 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia cuts short an interview on Italian television network Rai after allegedly being on the end of a racial slur.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia was forced to cut short an interview live on Italian television after apparently being racially abused in his earpiece.

The defender, on loan at the Old Lady from Bayern Munich, was giving an interview to broadcaster Rai following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Torino when the alleged slur was made.

It is claimed that a technician asked the player in his earpiece: "What are you saying, s***** Moroccan?"

Benatia has since received an apology from the TV network, with a statement reading: "Rai is genuinely sorry for the regrettable episode of racism that involved Juventus player Benatia during the 'Calcio Champagne' broadcast, which fortunately was not audible to viewers.

"Rai has put in place all the necessary checks to identify the person responsible for the incident and at the moment we can say that the unacceptable phrase was not uttered by an employee of our company.

"The investigation continues, but considering the gravity of the situation, Rai stands in full solidarity with the footballer and with the club he represents."

The incident comes a week after Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari left the field after being racially abused by supporters during his side's Serie A clash with Cagliari.

Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Read Next:
Man City 'not giving up on Kingsley Coman'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mehdi Benatia, Sulley Muntari, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Bayern Munich's French defender Mehdi Benatia plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany, on September 17, 2014
Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'
 Bayern Munich's midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger plays the ball during the German First division Bundesliga football match FC Augsburg vs FC Bayern Muenchen in Augsburg, southern Germany, on December 13, 2014
Bastian Schweinsteiger tips Bayern Munich to win Champions League in next three years
 Monchengladbach's Swiss defender Nico Elvedi and Bayern Munich's midfielder Coman (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich in Monchengladbach on December 5, 2015
Manchester City 'not giving up on signing Kingsley Coman'
Report: Bayern open Alexis Sanchez talksMatthaus: 'Bayern to raid Monaco'Result: Bayern Munich wrap up title in styleBayern sign Coman on permanent dealMatthaus urges Bayern to sign Alexis Sanchez
Report: Walker to consider Tottenham futureJavi Martinez: 'Bayern will bounce back'Thiago: 'Bayern were completely screwed over'Ancelotti: 'The referee wasn't up to the task'Manuel Neuer suffers fractured foot
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Juventus News
Bayern Munich's French defender Mehdi Benatia plays the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match between FC Bayern Munich vs Manchester City at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany, on September 17, 2014
Juventus midfielder Mehdi Benatia cuts interview short after 'racist insult'
 Juventus's Alex Sandro and West Ham United's Martin Samuelson in a pre-season friendly on August 7, 2016
Report: Juventus left-back Alex Sandro on Manchester City radar
 Sports Mole logo
Gonzalo Higuain "very happy" with Juventus brace
Result: Higuain puts Juve on brink of CL finalTeam News: Marchisio handed start for JuventusLive Commentary: Monaco 0-2 Juventus - as it happenedMan City 'not giving up on Kingsley Coman'Radamel Falcao: 'Anything is possible'
Preview: AS Monaco vs. JuventusSchick on Inter, Atletico radar?Conte keen on signing Juventus midfielder?Bayern sign Coman on permanent dealReport: Juventus consider Lemar bid
> Juventus Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 