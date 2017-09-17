Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Ryan Giggs: 'Wayne Rooney should celebrate against Manchester United'

Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Ryan Giggs believes that former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney should consider celebrating as normal if he scores at Old Trafford for Everton this weekend.
Friday, September 15, 2017

Ryan Giggs has said that Wayne Rooney has every right to celebrate against Manchester United should he score on his return to Old Trafford with Everton.

The 31-year-old is in line to feature for the Toffees in Sunday afternoon's Premier League meeting, two months after swapping clubs on a free contract.

Rooney spent 13 years at United and departed as the club's all-time record scorer, and Giggs sees no problem with his former teammate celebrating should he bag a goal for the Toffees at the Theatre of Dreams.

"If you score a goal, you hear players talk about, you sort of lose yourself and I don't think we should get away from that," he told Sky Sports News. "Show respect, don't go over the top, but if you score a goal then celebrate. I think fans recognise that.

"Knowing Wayne, I'm sure he'll be nervous, but relishing the chance as well and he'll want to score because that's his job. He'll get a great reception from the United fans because he was such a great player for United in such a successful era as well.

"I'm sure he'll be looking forward to it and the United fans will be looking forward to seeing how he does as well, hoping he doesn't score and Wayne the opposite, hoping he does score."

Rooney won five Premier League titles during his time at United, plus each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Ronald Koeman chats to Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Everton on August 21, 2017
