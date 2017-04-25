Crocked Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been backed to "come back even stronger" by former Brazil and Real Madrid ace Ronaldo.

Brazilian great Ronaldo has given his "support, respect and admiration" to Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he battles back from a long-term injury layoff.

The 35-year-old has been ruled out until at least the end of the season after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage during the Red Devils' Europa League meeting with Anderlecht last week.

Ibrahimovic may well miss the remainder of the calendar year as a result of the nasty injury, but Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to back the ex-Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona ace to return even stronger.

"Ibra, my positive thinking so that you have a good recovery, and come back even stronger as you wish," he said. "The force is in our will! You have my support, respect and admiration for facing the injury with this warrior spirit of overcoming adversity. Abs!"

Ibra, meu pensamento positivo pra que você tenha uma boa recuperação, e volte ainda mais forte como deseja. A força ta na nossa vontade! Você tem o meu apoio, respeito e admiração por encarar a lesão com esse espírito guerreiro de superação às adversidades. Abs!

Ibrahimovic is said to have accepted that he will not play for Man United again, with his contract due to expire in the summer, but is hopeful of moving Stateside later in the year.