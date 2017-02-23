General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Paul Merson: 'Wayne Rooney too good for China'

Paul Merson answers questions during Gillette Soccer Saturday Live in Bournemouth on March 19, 2012
© Getty Images
Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson says that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is "too good for China" and should instead return to former club Everton.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 18:49 UK

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has claimed that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is "too good for China".

Earlier this week, Man United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he 'could not guarantee' that Rooney would remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the month.

The club captain has struggled for first-team action in recent months due to a number of minor injuries and loss of form, which has led to suggestions that the forward could seek pastures new.

It is understood that Rooney's agent Paul Stretford has travelled to China to discuss a possible move to the super-rich league, but Merson thinks that the England skipper should return to former club Everton.

"I think he's too good for China. For me, I'd love him to finish his career at Everton if I'm being honest. He started there, he's an Everton fan and I would love that but that's just me. He's just a bit too good for China," Merson told Sky Sports news.

"To be fair, Wayne Rooney has done everything in the game so if he did go, I wouldn't have any qualms because he's beaten records and he's got caps but when I see other youngsters going there, I just think 'what are you doing? You're playing in the best league in the world, you're getting good money, so why go over there?'"

Former Man United captain Roy Keane claimed that it would be "madness" for Rooney to move to China when questioned on the 31-year-old's future in the game.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Neville hoping for Wayne Rooney stay
>
View our homepages for Paul Merson, Wayne Rooney, Jose Mourinho, Paul Stretford, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney confirms Manchester United stay
 Saint-Etienne fans let off flares during the Europa League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at Paris Saint-Germain
Smalling: 'Man United in confident mood'Swedish youngster on trial at Man UnitedJoe Riley back with Manchester UnitedMerson: 'Rooney too good for China'Keane urges Man Utd to sign Griezmann
Young "delighted" to be back playingNeville hoping for Wayne Rooney stayYoung: 'Man Utd can fight on all fronts'Petit: 'Griezmann heading to Man United'Redknapp: 'Arsenal should sign Rooney'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 