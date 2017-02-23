Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson says that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is "too good for China" and should instead return to former club Everton.

Earlier this week, Man United boss Jose Mourinho admitted that he 'could not guarantee' that Rooney would remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the month.

The club captain has struggled for first-team action in recent months due to a number of minor injuries and loss of form, which has led to suggestions that the forward could seek pastures new.

It is understood that Rooney's agent Paul Stretford has travelled to China to discuss a possible move to the super-rich league, but Merson thinks that the England skipper should return to former club Everton.

"I think he's too good for China. For me, I'd love him to finish his career at Everton if I'm being honest. He started there, he's an Everton fan and I would love that but that's just me. He's just a bit too good for China," Merson told Sky Sports news.

"To be fair, Wayne Rooney has done everything in the game so if he did go, I wouldn't have any qualms because he's beaten records and he's got caps but when I see other youngsters going there, I just think 'what are you doing? You're playing in the best league in the world, you're getting good money, so why go over there?'"

Former Man United captain Roy Keane claimed that it would be "madness" for Rooney to move to China when questioned on the 31-year-old's future in the game.