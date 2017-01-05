Pep Guardiola clarifies 'Manchester United bigger than Manchester City' remarks

Pep Guardiola insists that Manchester City have been on a par with rivals Manchester United over the past five years as he backtracks on recent comments made.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has backtracked on recent comments when claiming that Manchester United are '10 years ahead' of his side.

The Catalan angered supporters with his remarks, which came on the back of bizarre post-match interviews with Sky Sports and BBC Sport following the Citizens' victory over Burnley.

Guardiola, who also suggested that he is already preparing to bring an end to his coaching career, has now moved to clarify exactly what he meant about the comparison to United and stressed that City are on track to close the gap.

"When I said to compare the titles with Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, we are behind. If people don't understand that, I'm sorry," he told reporters.

"In the last five or six years Manchester City achieved more targets and got better and grew the most. It is one of the best clubs in the world by far.

"But in terms of just the titles, winning the Champions League, we are behind other clubs in the last 20 years. I never said this club is below the other ones. Of course we are going to fight until the end of the season for all the titles."

City have won four league titles in their history, compared to rivals Man United's tally of 20.

