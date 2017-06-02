Ryan Giggs expects the ongoing transfer saga linking Antoine Griezmann with a switch from Atletico Madrid to Manchester United to continue for some time.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has insisted that his former side's pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is unlikely to be over just yet.

The France international fuelled speculation last month that he was close to joining the Red Devils, admitting that there was a 6/10 chance of him making the big-money switch.

Arguably the biggest transfer saga of the summer took a fresh twist on Thursday, though, as Griezmann appeared to confirm that he will stay in the Spanish capital, hours after reports in the British press suggested that United were no longer interested.

However, Giggs - who spent 29 years at Old Trafford as a player and coach - believes that the ongoing saga still has some way to go.

"I'm not so sure if we've heard the end of that," he told Sky Sports News. "I think it'll be ebb and flow during the summer, there'll be lots of rumours.

"United need goals. All the teams I played in there were goals from everywhere. Sometimes you'd rely on a centre-forward for a season, but more often than not you had midfielders, even defenders, wingers and obviously the forwards all contributing."

Griezmann scored 26 goals in 53 games for Atletico in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign.