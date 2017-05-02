Manchester United's Luke Shaw 'to see specialist over ligament damage'

Luke Shaw and Sergio Aguero in action in the match between Manchester United and Manchester City on October 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly see a specialist after suffering ligament damage in his foot.
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly see a specialist after scans discovered that he suffered ligament damage against Swansea City.

The England international limped off the pitch nine minutes into Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho, who has been critical of Shaw numerous times this season, seemed to question the 21-year-old's commitment after the game by claiming that the injury 'must be big' for him to leave the pitch that early.

A report in The Telegraph claimed that Shaw is likely to miss the rest of the season, but it could be worse as PA reports that he requires a specialist to learn the severity of the ligament damage.

Shaw, who suffered a double leg break in 2015, has had limited game time this season, making just 18 appearances in all competitions.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
