Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw will reportedly see a specialist after scans discovered that he suffered ligament damage against Swansea City.

The England international limped off the pitch nine minutes into Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City at Old Trafford.

Manager Jose Mourinho, who has been critical of Shaw numerous times this season, seemed to question the 21-year-old's commitment after the game by claiming that the injury 'must be big' for him to leave the pitch that early.

A report in The Telegraph claimed that Shaw is likely to miss the rest of the season, but it could be worse as PA reports that he requires a specialist to learn the severity of the ligament damage.

Shaw, who suffered a double leg break in 2015, has had limited game time this season, making just 18 appearances in all competitions.