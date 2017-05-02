Manchester United reportedly expect Luke Shaw to miss the rest of the season due to a foot injury.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury against Swansea City on Sunday.

The England international hobbled off the pitch after just nine minutes of the Red Devils' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

After the match, manager Jose Mourinho appeared to question Shaw's commitment by claiming that the injury 'must be big' for a player to be substituted so early in a game.

According to The Telegraph, the 21-year-old is yet to receive the results of a scan, but the club believe that he will be on the sidelines for the next four weeks.

The publication adds that Shaw is also expected to miss England's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park on June 10.

The left-back, who suffered a double leg fracture in 2015, has made just 18 appearances in all competitions this season.