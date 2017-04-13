Apr 13, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Constant Vanden Stock
Wayne Rooney, David de Gea train ahead of Manchester United's Europa League tie

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Wayne Rooney and David de Gea train with their Manchester United teammates ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.
Wayne Rooney and David de Gea have trained with their Manchester United teammates ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Anderlecht.

Both players were absent from last Sunday's 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

A foot injury has kept Rooney from playing since April 1, when he competed in a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

De Gea was also absent against Sunderland due to an injury, but rumours are swirling that the goalkeeper has been distracted by reports linking him to Real Madrid.

The team trained at Carrington this morning ahead of their trip to Belgium, where they will take on Anderlecht in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Winning the Europa League could be United's best route back into the Champions league as they currently sit four points adrift of the top four with eight games left to play.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Rooney 'worried about end of Man Utd career'
>
David De Gea looks on during the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United on May 21, 2016
Manchester United worried David de Gea is getting head turned by Real Madrid?
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger: Jose Mourinho situation was "unfortunate"
Bastian Schweinsteiger: Jose Mourinho situation was "unfortunate"
