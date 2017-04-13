Wayne Rooney and David de Gea train with their Manchester United teammates ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht.

Both players were absent from last Sunday's 3-0 victory over Sunderland.

A foot injury has kept Rooney from playing since April 1, when he competed in a goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion.

De Gea was also absent against Sunderland due to an injury, but rumours are swirling that the goalkeeper has been distracted by reports linking him to Real Madrid.

The team trained at Carrington this morning ahead of their trip to Belgium, where they will take on Anderlecht in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

Winning the Europa League could be United's best route back into the Champions league as they currently sit four points adrift of the top four with eight games left to play.