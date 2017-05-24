Manchester United will win the Europa League for the first time if they can beat Ajax, but there are far greater rewards on offer for the Premier League club.

When Manchester United appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, added Zlatan Ibrahimovic to their attack and shelled out a world-record transfer fee to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford, there was an expectancy that Champions League football would be delivered, whether that be as champions of England or from finishing inside the top four of the Premier League. However, while United were able to put together a 25-game unbeaten record in the top flight, too many draws have left them off the pace for much of the campaign and it soon became apparent that their best hope of returning to European football's top table may come from winning the Europa League, often regarded as a second-tier competition which becomes a hindrance rather than a prestige tournament.

When presented with free betting tips and predictions online, the chances are that you opted against backing United because for a time, it was considered as second priority by Mourinho and the supporters, and their short odds offered little value to any punters. However, only from the last 16 onwards have bookmakers started to fear significant payouts for those who took the punt on United because that is when Mourinho started to changed his mindset. United were the biggest club, by a considerable margin, still taking part in the tournament and if they performed to their maximum, they would surely lift the trophy for the first time in their illustrious history.

© SilverHub

Of course, fans will focus on the glory and celebrations which come with winning the Europa League - should they overcome Ajax on May 24 - but from the club's perspective, they are aware that the rewards on offer are far greater than simply lifting a trophy in Sweden's capital. While United have failed to impress on the pitch for much of this season, it is a different story off it with income from various revenue streams never being higher, and although failure to qualify for the Champions League will not hinder the club to a great extent, that is not to say that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does not want to capitalise on any opportunity to maximise their turnover at a time when the domestic television deals are giving their rivals the funds to compete with them in the transfer market.

Talking of transfers, United have already been linked with a few of the biggest names in world football but depending on which reports you believe, their arrival will depend on whether United are competing in the Champions League. Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann is rumoured to be Mourinho's number-one target and after scoring 26 goals for Spanish football's third-biggest club this season, it is easy to see why. It has been suggested that Griezmann is keen on the move but will he be prepared to sign on the dotted line if he cannot ply his trade alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition he is trying to emulate for the tag of the world's best footballer? It is a possibility, but Chelsea will be there to make their move if he starts to have second thoughts.

Real Madrid's James Rodriguez is another name which has been mentioned, with his incoming seemingly more likely than that of Griezmann - at this stage, anyway - and one which could be pushed through regardless of how United fare against Ajax. However, while the signing of the Colombian international will only be seen as a positive, United would lose their advantage of keeping David de Gea at the club should they not win the Europa League. It has been claimed that the Spaniard is being eyed by the La Liga giants as they consider whether to push through a deal which would have been completed in 2015 had it not been for late paperwork, but United will hold out stronger hope of retaining his services if they can offer him the opportunity to compete in Europe's premier competition after being rested for much of their time in the Europa League.

© AFP

Revenue and the probable incoming of one or two world stars are the biggest rewards on offer for United, but a triumph over Ajax could potentially begin a new era for the club and supporters going forward. The transition since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement has been a drawn-out one and it arguably has some way to go before it is completed, but the North-West outfit will be able to jump a few chapters should they return to the Champions League. United have been in the competition under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal but with the Adidas sponsorship deal in place and Mourinho in the dugout, there is an opening for the club to reestablish themselves as the world's biggest team on the pitch, rather than just from a commercial perspective.

Winning the Europa League would not solve all of United's problems. Mourinho would still need to mould a side into a playing style which is accepted by the club's fans and his squad requires higher-quality arrivals in a number of positions, rather than just flair players coming through the door. However, unless they can find a way to see off a talented and energetic Ajax team, they face the prospect of another 12 months of stagnation if they do not have the platform to rival Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Liverpool, who are all only likely to improve next season if that turns out to be English football's representation in the Champions League.