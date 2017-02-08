General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates approached about buying Liverpool

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool reportedly contacted Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates about buying the club a few years ago.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was reportedly contacted by Liverpool regarding a potential takeover when the club were attempting to push American businessmen Tom Hicks and George Gillett out of the club.

In legal documents relating to a court battle between Mill Financial, Gillett and the Royal Bank of Scotland, it has been revealed that Gates, who is worth an estimated £68.3 billion, was contacted but he opted not to respond.

According to the Liverpool Echo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who celebrated his team winning their fifth Super Bowl title last Sunday, was also contacted.

The publication has revealed details of a deposition involving former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton, who was asked if "there was at least an attempt to contact Bill Gates and Bob Kraft in the US?"

He responded, "Correct" before adding that the club were "making contacts with people around the world" in a bid to oust Hicks and Gillett, who eventually agreed to sell the club in April 2010.

Fenway Sports Group, headed by John W Henry, eventually bought the Premier League club in October of that year.

A general shot of the corner flag at Goodison Park prior to their Premier League clash with West Ham United on October 30, 2016
Schneiderlin hopes to catch Man United
