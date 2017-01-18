Liverpool are reportedly ready to defy FIFA and play Joel Matip in their FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle despite the ongoing uncertainty regarding his eligibility.

The Reds have asked FIFA for clarity over whether they are free to play the defender, who turned down the chance to join up with Cameroon during this month's Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

FIFA guidelines dictate that a player could be banned from featuring for his club for the duration of the time he would have been away with the national team, plus an additional five days, in such circumstances.

However, the world governing body's failure to step in and deal with the situation has frustrated Liverpool, who could face disciplinary action if Matip plays without the permission of Cameroon.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn from selection for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United as a result of the uncertainty, and could miss as many as six more matches if the situation is not resolved and Cameroon reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Liverpool Echo claims that the club have grown so exasperated with FIFA that they are willing to risk a sanction and force their hand by playing Matip in the midweek match at Home Park.

Matip was included in Cameroon's provisional 35-man squad for the tournament, but hasn't played for his country since September 2015 and considers himself retired from international football.