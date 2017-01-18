Jan 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Home Park
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
vs.
Liverpool

Liverpool ready to defy FIFA over Joel Matip?

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are reportedly ready to defy FIFA and play Joel Matip in their FA Cup replay with Plymouth Argyle despite the ongoing uncertainty regarding his eligibility.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 21:22 UK

Liverpool are reportedly considering playing Joel Matip in Wednesday's FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle despite the ongoing uncertainty about his eligibility.

The Reds have asked FIFA for clarity over whether they are free to play the defender, who turned down the chance to join up with Cameroon during this month's Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

FIFA guidelines dictate that a player could be banned from featuring for his club for the duration of the time he would have been away with the national team, plus an additional five days, in such circumstances.

However, the world governing body's failure to step in and deal with the situation has frustrated Liverpool, who could face disciplinary action if Matip plays without the permission of Cameroon.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn from selection for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United as a result of the uncertainty, and could miss as many as six more matches if the situation is not resolved and Cameroon reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Liverpool Echo claims that the club have grown so exasperated with FIFA that they are willing to risk a sanction and force their hand by playing Matip in the midweek match at Home Park.

Matip was included in Cameroon's provisional 35-man squad for the tournament, but hasn't played for his country since September 2015 and considers himself retired from international football.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp 'frustrated' by Joel Matip uncertainty
>
View our homepages for Joel Matip, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Liverpool ready to defy FIFA over Joel Matip?
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Liverpool to be without Joel Matip for a month?
Simon Mignolet pleased with formReport: Klopp to block Sheyi Ojo loan exitKlopp 'frustrated' by Joel Matip uncertaintyKlopp: 'Liverpool had better gameplan'Mourinho explains reason behind Klopp spat
Liverpool, Everton target keen on Prem moveKlopp: We did well against "rolling beetle"Result: Ibrahimovic rescues point for Man UnitedLiverpool 'not interested in Fonte'Team News: Henderson returns for United clash
> Liverpool Homepage
More Plymouth Argyle News
Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Liverpool ready to defy FIFA over Joel Matip?
 A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth-round fixtures
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Jervis: 'Plymouth deserved draw against Liverpool'Result: Young Liverpool side held by PlymouthTeam News: Karius, Gomez start for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happenedHenderson a doubt for Plymouth clash
FA announces televised FA Cup gamesMan Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedDerek Adams takes League Two awardAdams leads Manager of the Month nominations
> Plymouth Argyle Homepage
More Cameroon News
Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Liverpool ready to defy FIFA over Joel Matip?
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Liverpool to be without Joel Matip for a month?
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Jurgen Klopp 'frustrated' by uncertainty over Joel Matip inclusion
Matip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squadMatip to face three-week suspension?Klopp confirms Matip will snub AFCONResult: France beat Cameroon in NantesLive Commentary: France 3-2 Cameroon - as it happened
France announce Scotland, Cameroon gamesClaude Le Roy quits Congo jobResult: Ivory Coast top Group DLive Commentary: Cameroon 0-1 Ivory Coast - as it happenedResult: Cameroon, Guinea play out draw
> Cameroon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version