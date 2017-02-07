Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri: 'I have fantastic relationship with Leicester City players'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri insists that he has a "fantastic relationship" with his players amid reports of a rift in the dressing room.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that he still has a "fantastic relationship" with his players despite recent reports to the contrary.

Speculation has mounted in recent days that the Italian has fallen out with a number of his players amid a run of form which has seen the Premier League champions drop to within one point of the relegation zone.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel labelled their title defence as "embarrassing" following the 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend, but Ranieri insists that he remains on good terms with his players.

"Kasper is one of my leaders and he wants to stimulate everyone," he told reporters.

"The dressing room is fantastic. We try to do our best, but this season everything is wrong. The relationship is the same as last season. I speak the same shit English and they understand me.

"I said to my players, my door is always open. We have a fantastic relationship. Never before in my career did I win a title. I can say thank you all my life to the players."

Moments before speaking to the media, Leicester released a statement declaring their "unwavering support" for Ranieri.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
