Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel warns his side that they will risk relegation from the Premier League if they don't improve their "embarrassing" performances.
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has issued a rallying call urging his players to improve their "embarrassing" performances or risk suffering relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes have made the worst start to a title defence in English top-flight history, with this afternoon's 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Manchester United leaving them just one point clear of the relegation zone and only two points off bottom.

The defeat also saw Leicester become the first champions to lose four consecutive matches since 1983, and Schmeichel admitted that his side have not been good enough so far this season.

"It's not good enough and it sums our season up at the moment. Let's not talk about last season, last season's gone, as you can clearly see," he told Sky Sports News.

"We need to stand up and be counted. This season from top to bottom hasn't been good enough. It's not a situation that's comfortable at all. We're the reigning champions and quite frankly it's been terrible, it's been embarrassing.

"We have to improve right now. It's time for every single one of us, right from the top to the bottom of this club to stand up and be counted because if we don't we're going to end up getting relegated and nobody wants that."

Leicester have failed to even score a league goal so far in 2017, becoming the first Premier League team in history to fire five consecutive blanks at the start of a calendar year.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
expand