England are through to the last 16 of the Under-20 World Cup after they recorded a 1-0 win over South Korea to top Group A.

Paul Simpson's side went into the contest with the tournament hosts having recorded four points from matches against Argentina and Guinea, and a point against South Korea would have been enough to seal their progress through to the second round.

However, they ensured that they finished above their opponents in Group A as a 56th-minute goal from Everton's Kieran Dowell earned the Three Lions a narrow win in Suwon.

While finishing as group winners comes with its obvious benefits as far as the draw is concerned, it also means that England will play their next match in Jeonju, the same venue as their first two games in the tournament.

On Wednesday, they will face a third-placed team from Group C, D or E.