Result: England beat South Korea to reach last 16 of Under-20 World Cup

Kieran Dowell in action for Everton on December 11, 2014
© Getty Images
England are through to the last 16 of the Under-20 World Cup after they recorded a 1-0 win over South Korea to top Group A.
England have recorded a 1-0 victory over South Korea to reach the last 16 of the Under-20 World Cup.

Paul Simpson's side went into the contest with the tournament hosts having recorded four points from matches against Argentina and Guinea, and a point against South Korea would have been enough to seal their progress through to the second round.

However, they ensured that they finished above their opponents in Group A as a 56th-minute goal from Everton's Kieran Dowell earned the Three Lions a narrow win in Suwon.

While finishing as group winners comes with its obvious benefits as far as the draw is concerned, it also means that England will play their next match in Jeonju, the same venue as their first two games in the tournament.

On Wednesday, they will face a third-placed team from Group C, D or E.

Stockport County manager Paul Simpson looks on during the npower League Two match between Northampton Town and Stockport County at Sixfields Stadium on December 4, 2010
Simpson: 'No state of panic at Newcastle'
