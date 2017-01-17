Crowd generic

Chesterfield

Chesterfield appoint Gary Caldwell

Gary Caldwell the manager of Wigan Athletic in action during the pre season friendly between Altrincham and Wigan Athletic at the J Davidson stadium on July 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Chesterfield confirm the appointment of ex-Wigan boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Chesterfield have confirmed the appointment of ex-Wigan boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager.

The 34-year-old takes over with the club 22nd in the League One table and replaces Danny Wilson, who was sacked last week following a run of just six wins in 26 league games.

More to follow.

A general view of inside the stadium before the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town at the DW Stadium on September 22, 2013
Read Next:
Joyce appointed new Wigan manager
>
View our homepages for Gary Caldwell, Danny Wilson, Football
Your Comments
More Chesterfield News
Gary Caldwell the manager of Wigan Athletic in action during the pre season friendly between Altrincham and Wigan Athletic at the J Davidson stadium on July 14, 2015
Chesterfield appoint Gary Caldwell
 Ched Evans cops a feel while playing for Chesterfield in August 2016
Ched Evans signs 12-month contract extension at Chesterfield
 Sheffield United manager Danny Wilson looks on during a League One match at Brammall Lane on February 1, 2013
Chesterfield sack manager Danny Wilson, assistant boss Chris Morgan
League One, League Two award winners announcedSwansea City face Wolves in EFL TrophyBrown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongDirector: 'Chesterfield need urgent investment'Wales boss plays down Ched Evans recall
Ched Evans on Aston Villa radar?Chesterfield "delighted" with Evans verdictJury retires in Ched Evans caseChed Evans trains with ChesterfieldChesterfield sponsor withdraws over Evans signing
> Chesterfield Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd27175551302156
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe27167453262755
3Bolton WanderersBolton26155635191650
4Bradford CityBradford271112433221145
5Rochdale2614394132945
6Fleetwood Town26127739291043
7Southend UnitedSouthend2711973934542
8Millwall2611694139239
9Bristol Rovers27116104647-139
10Peterborough UnitedPeterborough2510873931838
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2681263326736
12AFC Wimbledon269983833536
13Oxford UnitedOxford Utd2697103030034
14Walsall2681083034-434
15Port Vale2587102737-1031
16Northampton TownNorthampton2786133643-730
17Gillingham2686123241-930
18Swindon TownSwindon2778122740-1329
19MK Dons2577112934-528
20Bury2774164153-1225
21Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2767142640-1425
22Chesterfield2774162845-1725
23Oldham AthleticOldham25410111327-1422
24Coventry CityCoventry2649132338-1521
> Full Version