Chesterfield appoint Gary Caldwell

Chesterfield have confirmed the appointment of ex-Wigan boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager.

The 34-year-old takes over with the club 22nd in the League One table and replaces Danny Wilson, who was sacked last week following a run of just six wins in 26 league games.

