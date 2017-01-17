Chesterfield appoint Gary Caldwell
By Neil Wilkes
, Editor
Filed: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:58 UK
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 12:01 UK
Chesterfield have confirmed the appointment of ex-Wigan boss Gary Caldwell as their new manager.
The 34-year-old takes over with the club 22nd in the League One table and replaces Danny Wilson, who was sacked last week following a run of just six wins in 26 league games.
