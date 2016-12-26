Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that it will be difficult to replace suspended duo Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante for their Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.

Top-scorer Costa and defensive midfielder Kante both picked up yellow cards during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, taking their tally to five for the season.

Both will now miss one match as a result, but Conte believes that it will be a good test for his side to cope without the influential duo.

"They are two important players but we are working very well this week to try to find a solution to play well and continue to win. It is a good test for us without two very important players," he told reporters.

Chelsea go into the match at Stamford Bridge looking to set a new club record of 12 consecutive Premier League victories.