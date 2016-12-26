Dec 26, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Antonio Conte: 'Diego Costa, N'Golo Kante absences will be a test'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Chelsea on November 20, 2016
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that it will be difficult to replace suspended duo Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante for their Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that it will be difficult to replace suspended duo Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante for their Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.

Top-scorer Costa and defensive midfielder Kante both picked up yellow cards during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, taking their tally to five for the season.

Both will now miss one match as a result, but Conte believes that it will be a good test for his side to cope without the influential duo.

"They are two important players but we are working very well this week to try to find a solution to play well and continue to win. It is a good test for us without two very important players," he told reporters.

Chelsea go into the match at Stamford Bridge looking to set a new club record of 12 consecutive Premier League victories.

