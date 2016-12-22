Chapecoense sign three players on loan

Chapecoense confirm that they have signed their first players since the plane crash that tragically killed most of the club's playing squad.

A total of 71 people lost their lives in the accident, which came as they were making their way to Colombia to compete in the Copa Sudamericana final.

Atletico Mineiro, who were due to face Chape in the final game of the Brazilian Serie A season before it was postponed, have loaned attacking midfielder Dodo to the club.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Figueirense, is not subject to a loan fee, while both sides will split his wages.

Chapecoense have also signed Juventude goalkeeper Elias and defender Douglas Grolli from Cruzeiro.

The Chapeco-based club is due to return to action in the Campeonato Catarinense against Internacional de Lages on January 29.