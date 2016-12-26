Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirms that Joey Barton will continue training with the club despite being charged by the FA over alleged betting offences.

Free agent Barton had been due to rejoin the Clarets in the January transfer window having trained with his former club since being released by Rangers earlier this season.

However, that move was plunged into doubt when Barton was charged for allegedly making 1,260 bets over a 10-year period, an offence which could see him face a lengthy ban from the game.

Asked whether Barton can still train with the team, Dyche told reporters: "I believe so. I don't think there is a rule about carrying on training unless someone tells me otherwise. Of course (Barton will still train with Burnley). This does not change my thinking on him on, who he is and what he's done for me.

"He's not actually a contracted player of ours, he's not registered with us. The FA will be dealing with Joey direct. We've had a chat with him direct and we had agreed some ideas in principle, but this is something between him and the FA.

"As they club said, they will speak with the relevant people as and when they need to."

Barton, who had been due to join Burnley until the end of the season, has until January 5 to respond to the charge.