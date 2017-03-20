Lionel Messi is "happy in Barcelona" and will soon agree an extension to the deal that is due to run out in 2018, according to sporting director Robert Fernandez.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has said that he has "no doubt" that star player Lionel Messi will put pen to paper on a new contract at Camp Nou.

Talks over fresh terms for the Argentina international have been ongoing since the start of the year, leading to suggestions that other clubs - namely Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - could be ready to pounce in the summer for a world-record fee.

Messi has still yet to formally agree a new deal in Catalonia, however, with his current contract due to expire at the end of next season, but Fernandez is confident that an announcement will soon be made as the four-time Ballon d'Or winner is "happy in Barcelona".

"Messi will renew," he told Cadena SER. "I have always said Leo is happy in Barcelona. He is very happy here, he is in a magnificent team. I have no doubt that he will renew."

Fernandez also claimed on Monday that Andres Iniesta will remain at the club, despite links with a summer move to the Chinese Super League in recent days.