New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Barcelona chief: 'Lionel Messi will definitely renew contract'

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Lionel Messi is "happy in Barcelona" and will soon agree an extension to the deal that is due to run out in 2018, according to sporting director Robert Fernandez.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 23:05 UK

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has said that he has "no doubt" that star player Lionel Messi will put pen to paper on a new contract at Camp Nou.

Talks over fresh terms for the Argentina international have been ongoing since the start of the year, leading to suggestions that other clubs - namely Pep Guardiola's Manchester City - could be ready to pounce in the summer for a world-record fee.

Messi has still yet to formally agree a new deal in Catalonia, however, with his current contract due to expire at the end of next season, but Fernandez is confident that an announcement will soon be made as the four-time Ballon d'Or winner is "happy in Barcelona".

"Messi will renew," he told Cadena SER. "I have always said Leo is happy in Barcelona. He is very happy here, he is in a magnificent team. I have no doubt that he will renew."

Fernandez also claimed on Monday that Andres Iniesta will remain at the club, despite links with a summer move to the Chinese Super League in recent days.

Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Lionel Messi contract talks "going very well"
>
View our homepages for Robert Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, Andres Iniesta, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Lionel Messi in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Barcelona chief: 'Lionel Messi will definitely renew contract'
 Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 4-2 Valencia - as it happened
 Neymar of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Neymar: 'I want to play in England'
Pique: 'Barcelona still in title hunt'Luis Enrique hails Andre GomesPique: 'New formation tough on defence'Fernandez: 'Iniesta to stay at Barca'Result: Barcelona win thriller against Valencia
Iniesta 'rejects two China offers'Sevilla boss Sampaoli denies Barcelona contactLeicester to face Atletico in CL quartersMessi, Suarez 'urinate sitting down'Barca in touch with PSG winger Di Maria?
> Barcelona Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid27205271284365
2Barcelona28196381255663
3Sevilla28176552341857
4Atletico MadridAtletico28167552232955
5Villarreal28139639201948
6Real Sociedad28153104239348
7Athletic Bilbao28135103532344
8EibarEibar2811894439541
9Espanyol28101084039140
10AlavesAlaves28101082933-440
11Celta Vigo27115114045-538
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2898114445-135
13Real Betis2887133144-1331
14Valencia2886143851-1330
15Malaga2869133345-1227
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2869133143-1227
17Leganes2868142241-1926
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2856173157-2621
19Granada2847172558-3319
20Osasuna2818192867-3911
> Full Version
 