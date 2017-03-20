Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez reveals that the Catalan giants want Andres Iniesta to stay at Camp Nou "for many years to come".

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has said that the Catalan giants want Andres Iniesta to stay at Camp Nou "for many years to come".

Iniesta is close to entering the final 12 months of his contract with Barcelona, and it is understood that talks over an extension are yet to take place.

It has been suggested that the 32-year-old is the subject of offers from the Chinese Super League, but Fernandez has claimed that he has "no doubt" that the Spaniard will decide to extend his stay with Barcelona.

"We want Iniesta to continue with us for many years to come," Fernandez told Movistar. "I hope he will be with us for a long time. I have no doubt that he will. I have no doubt that it will be so."

Iniesta has made more than 600 appearances for the Catalan giants since his first-team debut in 2002, while he has won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at Camp Nou.