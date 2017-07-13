General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Lionel Messi happy with "good reputation" of new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Lionel Messi believes that the "good reputation" of new Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde bodes well ahead of the 2017-18 season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 18:03 UK

Lionel Messi has suggested that the "good reputation" of new Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde bodes well ahead of the 2017-18 season.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss replaced Luis Enrique at the end of May, returning to the club that he spent two years playing for prior to moving into management.

Messi is quoted by FourFourTwo as saying: "With the new manager everything will be new. I don't know what kind of manager he is, but he is a great person.

"He was with Valencia and Bilbao, we are hearing a lot about his very good reputation, so we are pinning our hopes on this new beginning.

"Whenever I start a new season there is a very clear-cut goal, which is that Barcelona will do our best.

"Personally I am very happy and looking forward to starting a new season. We have new coaches and assistants. I would like to work with them and enjoy Barcelona for another year."

Valverde has won six trophies during his managerial career, including the Spanish Super Cup with Bilbao in 2015 after thrashing Barca 5-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Bellerin'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ernesto Valverde, Lionel Messi, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Lionel Messi happy with "good reputation" of new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde
 Arsenal's Hector Bellerin in action during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Barcelona 'withdraw interest in Hector Bellerin'
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Liverpool 'yet to receive offers for Philippe Coutinho'
Premier League trio 'keen on Munir'Paulinho reiterates desire to join BarcelonaSuarez: 'Joining Liverpool was a dream'Alba relishing fresh start at BarcelonaReport: Palace eye Thomas Vermaelen
Neymar calls for Barca to sign PaulinhoNeymar delighted with Messi renewalNice boss rules out Jean Michel Seri exitPaulinho: 'I could still join Barcelona'Marco Verratti issues apology to PSG
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AlavesAlaves00000000
2Athletic Bilbao00000000
3Atletico MadridAtletico00000000
4Barcelona00000000
5Celta Vigo00000000
6Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo00000000
7EibarEibar00000000
8Espanyol00000000
9Getafe00000000
10GironaGirona00000000
11Las PalmasLas Palmas00000000
12Leganes00000000
13Levante00000000
14Malaga00000000
15Real Betis00000000
16Real Madrid00000000
17Real Sociedad00000000
18Sevilla00000000
19Valencia00000000
20Villarreal00000000
> Full Version
 