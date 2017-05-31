Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger admits that the club are in danger of 'losing players' in this summer's transfer window.

The club announced this afternoon that the Frenchman has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal.

Questions were raised throughout the season over Wenger's future due to the 67-year-old's previous deal expiring this summer.

Groups of fans staged protests during the campaign in a bid to convince the long-standing coach to end his 21-year reign, but he is now due to extend his tenure to 23 years at least.

Attention now turns to the transfer window and future of numerous first-team stars, including Alexis Sanchez, who is reportedly ready to force a move to Bayern Munich.

Wenger has admitted that some players will depart this summer, and that he will only pursue "top-quality" signings in this window.

"We have a very heavy squad at the moment so maybe we might lose some players," Wenger told the club's official website. "We want to keep the strength we have and build on that.

"We will work very hard to find the additions of top, top quality. I believe that our squad is very strong and we will only look for top-class people who can strengthen our team now. The basis is there so we need the additions who will make a real difference."

Arsenal failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, but they earned a record 13th FA Cup with victory over Chelsea last weekend.