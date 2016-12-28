General view of the Emirates

Lauren hails "world-class" Hector Bellerin

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will develop into "the best right-back in the world", according to former Gunners full-back Lauren.
Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has the potential to develop into "the best right-back in the world", according to former Gunners full-back Lauren.

Bellerin, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2011, has developed into a key first-team player for the London club over the last couple of seasons and signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium last month.

Lauren has called the Spain international "world class" and believes that the 21-year-old will eventually develop into the undisputed best right-back in the world of football.

"Hector is world class," Lauren Arsenal Player. "He's still young and he still needs to work on some things, but he's a very, very good player and a very good right-back. If he carries on the way he's going, he can become the best right-back in the world."

It is understood that Bellerin turned down interest from Manchester City and former club Barcelona before penning a new long-term Arsenal deal in November.

