Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Swansea City and Arsenal.

After replacing Bob Bradley in the dugout at the Liberty Stadium, Paul Clement officially takes charge of his first top-flight encounter looking to record the club's second successive win in the league.

Arsenal head into the match with the chance of moving level on points with Liverpool, who will sit in third place in the division if Tottenham Hotspur complete a victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Earlier this season, Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners in this fixture at the Emirates Stadium.