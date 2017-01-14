Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
Arsenal

Live Commentary: Swansea City vs. Arsenal

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole/strong> brings you live coverage of the Premier League clash between Swansea City and Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 14:07 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Swansea City and Arsenal.

After replacing Bob Bradley in the dugout at the Liberty Stadium, Paul Clement officially takes charge of his first top-flight encounter looking to record the club's second successive win in the league.

Arsenal head into the match with the chance of moving level on points with Liverpool, who will sit in third place in the division if Tottenham Hotspur complete a victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Earlier this season, Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners in this fixture at the Emirates Stadium.


2.07pmUPDATE! Before we continue onto the team news, let me point you in the direction of the match involving Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion. The North London outfit have just extended their lead thanks to a goal from Harry Kane. Click here to follow the remaining minutes at White Hart Lane.

2.04pmAfter a break for FA Cup action, the Premier League returns with teams at both ends of the table looking to gain a valuable three points as they look to achieve their targets for the season. This fixtures involves a team at the top and bottom as Swansea host Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium.

2.01pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Swansea City and Arsenal.

Arsenal's German midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates with Arsenal's French striker Olivier Giroud after Ozil scored his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London
