Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Swansea City and Arsenal.
After replacing Bob Bradley in the dugout at the Liberty Stadium, Paul Clement officially takes charge of his first top-flight encounter looking to record the club's second successive win in the league.
Arsenal head into the match with the chance of moving level on points with Liverpool, who will sit in third place in the division if Tottenham Hotspur complete a victory over West Bromwich Albion.
Earlier this season, Arsenal ran out 3-2 winners in this fixture at the Emirates Stadium.
2.07pmUPDATE! Before we continue onto the team news, let me point you in the direction of the match involving Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion. The North London outfit have just extended their lead thanks to a goal from Harry Kane. Click here to follow the remaining minutes at White Hart Lane.
2.04pmAfter a break for FA Cup action, the Premier League returns with teams at both ends of the table looking to gain a valuable three points as they look to achieve their targets for the season. This fixtures involves a team at the top and bottom as Swansea host Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium.
