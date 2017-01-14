The Baggies are also in good form, having won six of their last 10 league matches to sit eighth in the standings, and can climb to seventh should they claim all three points in North London.

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole 's live text coverage of the Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion .

45+1 min HALF TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-0 WEST BROM

45 min Just one minute of added time at the end of this half, which cannot come soon enough for Tony Pulis.

41 min Some respite for West Brom as Spurs appear to be slowing down in the latter stages of this half, possibly with a view to saving energy for the second half.

38 min West Brom continue to be under siege as Walker charges down the right and whips the ball into the path of Kane, who wins a corner, but Foster claims Eriksen's cross from the byline following a shortly-played set piece.

35 min CHANCE! And again! Kane gets the better of McAuley and fires a low drive towards goal, but Foster tips the England striker's effort onto the post and behind for a corner.

34 min CHANCE! And it's Spurs once again who nearly notch up another goal, but Foster saves well after Kane latches on to Walker's low cross and fires at goal.

30 min Spurs have the ball in the back of the net again as Eriksen sends a lofted pass over the top for Alli's run and he finishes with an effort into the bottom corner, but the linesman's flag rules it out for offside.

27 min Spurs get their second of game with not even half an hour played, and it comes courtesy of Christian Eriksen's shot from the edge of the area, which hits Jonas Olsson and then Gareth McAuley on its way past the wrongfooted Ben Foster, who was left helpless.

26 min GOAL! TOTTENHAM 2-0 WEST BROM (GARETH MCAULEY OWN GOAL)

25 min West Brom are under siege here as Spurs just keep on coming - first Brunt makes an important block to deny Kane at the back post, then from the corner Foster makes the save from Kane's point-blank header!

22 min Chadli whips a cross into the Spurs box which is flicked on by Olsson at the back post into the path of Rondon - the move is thwarted for offside but Lloris pulls off a great reaction save nonetheless.

21 min Rondon is fouled from Foster's ball forward and Albion have a free-kick 40 yards from goal, which Phillips takes but ends up striking the first man and comes to nothing.

18 min CHANCE! West Brom withstand a succession of corners but nearly come undone again as the ball falls to Rose 25 yards out, but it's on his weaker right foot and ends up flying high over Foster's crossbar.

15 min West Brom are struggling to cope with the attacking power of their opponents as Alderweireld releases Walker down the right flank and the full-back curls the ball towards the near post with Kane lurking, but McAuley intervenes to get the ball out for a corner.

13 min Spurs take the lead just before the quarter-hour mark and it's no surprise given their dominance so far in the game - Eriksen is the architect as he surges forward and feeds a throughball to the feet of Kane, who takes a touch and slams home via the inside of the post.

12 min GOAL! TOTTENHAM 1-0 WEST BROM (HARRY KANE)

8 min CHANCE! It's been all Spurs in these early stages as Rose feeds the ball into the path of Kane, who cuts onto his right foot and drives the ball well over Foster's bar from 25 yards out.

6 min CHANCE! Vertonghen is allowed plenty of space to maraud forward and he decides to have a pop from 25 yards out, but the effort sails high above the bar.

5 min CHANCE! Rose manages to get the better of Chadli this time and is able to whip a low cross into a box which finds Kane, but the Spurs striker steers his first-time effort just wide.

4 min Chadli and Rose face off again down Tottenham's left flank, but the West Brom attacker does well to barge his former teammate off the ball and earn a goal kick for the visitors.

2 min Rose goes down after getting caught by an arm from former teammate Chadli, but the contact appeared to be accidental and, after a brief stoppage, we're up and running again.

0 min KICKOFF! We're underway at White Hart Lane as the visitors kick off.

12.29pm Ahead of kickoff, there will be a minute's applause to remember former England manager Graham Taylor, who sadly passed away aged 72 this week.

12.27pm Both sets of players have emerged from the tunnel.

12.25pm SCORE PREDICTION: With just a few minutes to go until kickoff, it's time for me to have a pop at predicting today's score. Now I reckon West Brom will be more than a match for Spurs, but with the hosts in such great form, I think they will have the final say. 3-1 to Spurs I reckon, with Chadli netting for the visitors.

12.22pm Many eyes today will also be on Nacer Chadli, who joined West Brom from Spurs in the summer and got four goals and two assists in his first five games for the Baggies. As we all know, returning players have a knack for getting on the scoresheet against their old employers, so he'll be one to watch.

12.19pm In the context of facing West Brom, Alli has scored in two of his three league games against the Baggies, but in last year's fixture, he was banned after punching Claudio Yacob in a 1-1 draw that many claim was what ultimately cost Spurs the title.

12.16pm Pochettino was also quick to pay homage to Alli and said that some of the biggest clubs in the world are likely to be monitoring his form. The Argentine told Sky Sports News: "Success breeds success, and a lot of Tottenham's players are starting to demand interest from different clubs. Real Madrid and Barcelona are going to be interested and I would say Dele Alli is the prime suspect right now. Everyone wants him, and if I was the manager of Real Madrid and Barcelona, I would want him. He is a wonderful player and very young."

12.13pm West Brom boss Tony Pulis singled out Dele Alli for praise ahead of the game, and he's not the only one - the young England midfielder has been receiving rave reviews by pretty much the entire footballing world for his stellar performances.

12.10pm In this same fixture last April, which ended 1-1, Craig Dawson netted for West Brom and scored an own goal in the same match. He was the last player to do this in the Premier League and the only person to do it for the Baggies in the league.

12.08pm Tottenham have won only one of their last seven Premier League games against West Brom, drawing five times, but the Baggies have collected only one Premier League win at White Hart Lane before, courtesy of James Morrison's winner in September 2014.

12.05pm However, West Brom have taken just one point from a possible 21 against teams in the top seven this season, compared to 28 points from a possible 39 against the rest.

12.03pm The stats behind this fixture and the two teams involved make for some interesting reading. Spurs have not beaten West Brom at home since January 2012 - in their last four meetings in North London, they have drawn three and lost one.

12.00pm With half an hour to go until kickoff, the players have come out onto the White Hart Lane pitch to begin their warm-ups.

11.58am Tony Pulis, meanwhile, hinted that his side will be lucky to get anything from the game, and singled out one particular player for praise: "When you play against a top team like Spurs, anything you get is a bonus. It'll be a tough game for us. Dele Alli has got the world at his feet. It's there for him. He's a goalscorer. He's a top player."

11.55am Speaking before the game, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino recognised the danger that West Brom would pose to his side. He told BBC Sport: "It will be a difficult game. If you saw the games West Brom played against Chelsea and Arsenal, they were very well organised. They will put us in a very difficult situation without space to play - it will be difficult to find space to create a lot of chances."

11.50am Spurs are chasing their sixth Premier League win in a row, while West Brom are hoping to claim their third straight league win. Something's got to give today.

11.48am Nacer Chadli starts against his former club this afternoon, while Ben Foster and Chris Brunt also come back into the team for Pulis. Brendan Galloway, James McClean and Boaz Myhill are the players who drop out, while Jonny Evans remains absent from the squad as he continues to nurse a calf problem.

11.47am As for Tony Pulis, he makes three changes from the Baggies XI that was surprisingly knocked out of the FA Cup at home to Derby County last Saturday.

11.45am Harry Kane and Dele Alli are both restored to the starting line-up, with Vincent Janssen not even on the bench this afternoon, and the only two players to keep their place from the 2-0 win over Villa are Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.

11.44am After making nine changes for their FA Cup victory over Aston Villa, Mauricio Pochettino reinstates his first-team players and goes back to the same Spurs line-up that beat Chelsea 2-0 in their last Premier League match.

11.42am WEST BROM SUBS: Myhill, Galloway, Robson-Kanu, McClean, Leko, Field, Wilson

11.41am SPURS SUBS: Vorm, Davies, Trippier, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Son

11.40am WEST BROM STARTING XI: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Olsson, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Chadli, Morrison, Phillips, Rondon

11.39am SPURS STARTING XI: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

11.38am Without further ado, let me bring you the team news for the day's early Premier League kickoff at White Hart Lane.

11.36am The Baggies are also in good form, having won six of their last 10 league matches to sit eighth in the table, and can climb to seventh should they claim all three points in North London today.

11.34am Mauricio Pochettino's charges are still well in the hunt for the title and are looking for a seventh straight win in all competitions, with a chance to leapfrog Liverpool into second place in the table the reward for victory today.

11.32am With the FA Cup and EFL Cup fixtures now out of the way, it's time to focus once again on the bread and butter of the league, and with both sides in good form and flying high, they will be eager to get back to action.