Live Commentary: Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas

Barcelona have won 15 of their last 17 home La Liga games against Las Palmas - remaining unbeaten in the process - although two of the last four fixtures between the two teams in this stadium have finished level.

Las Palmas , meanwhile, are enjoying an impressive campaign, with a total of 24 points from 17 matches leaving them in eighth position in the table.

Barcelona 's 1-1 draw with Villarreal last weekend left the champions down in third position in the table – five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Las Palmas from Camp Nou.

38 min CHANCE! Las Palmas work the ball into an advanced position and Viera is the player to pull the trigger, but his attempt was always clearing Barcelona's crossbar. Better though!

36 min Little under 10 minutes of the first period remaining and it has been a very entertaining game of football at Camp Nou. Just the one goal, but Barcelona really should be three or four ahead here.

34 min LAS PALMAS SUB! Aythami replaces David Garcia, who looks injured.

34 min CHANCES! How is this game not 2-0?! A couple of super chances for Barcelona in quick succession, but Messi fires wide of the far post after initially failing to beat Varas when the Las Palmas goalkeeper had parried straight into the box. The visitors are living on the edge here.

32 min BOOKING! Gomes (Barcelona) is booked for a foul on Boateng.

32 min CHANCE! Yet another chance for the home side and indeed Gomes, but the midfielder somehow fires wide of the post after being freed by Busquets inside the Las Palmas box!

29 min BOOKING! Mascherano (Barcelona) is booked for a lunge on Viera.

28 min Little over 15 minutes of the first period remaining and Barcelona are dominant in terms of possession and chances created, but they are yet to score the game's second goal. While it remains 1-0, Las Palmas will always be in with a chance of snatching something at Camp Nou.

25 min BOOKING! Rafinha (Barcelona) is booked for a pull on Viera.

25 min CHANCE! Another wonderful chance for the home side as Turan drives through the heart of the Las Palmas team before feeding Suarez, who delivers towards Gomes at the far post, but the midfielder cannot find a route past Varas. Super save from the goalkeeper there.

24 min Mascherano returns to his feet and the Argentine is fit to resume proceedings here.

23 min Mascherano appears to have a problem for Barcelona following a challenge with Boateng.

21 min CHANCE! Wonderful chance for the home side as Messi dances past a whole host of challenges before feeding the ball into Rafinha, but his low effort is wide of the far post!

19 min Decent opening for the away side as El Zhar delivers a wonderful cross towards Boateng at the far post, but the number seven can only turn his effort wide of the post. It was far from an easy chance for the former AC Milan midfielder, but he almost did enough to test Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

17 min Another half-chance for the home side as Rafinha dances into the Las Palmas box and feeds a pass into Luis Suarez, but Lemos just about does enough to muscle the centre-forward off the ball.

15 min And there is the first goal! Barcelona take the lead in the 14th minute as Andre Gomes beats the Las Palmas offside trap and delivers a super ball into Luis Suarez, who smashes the ball home!

14 min GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas (Suarez)

14 min It must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium this afternoon. It is not the best football match at the moment, but the noise levels are high as the first period continues to gather pace. We are still waiting for the first shot on target with 14 minutes on the clock.

12 min Pass, pass, pass from Barcelona as they look for a route through the Las Palmas defence, but Lemos and Garcia have been solid in the two centre-back positions inside the opening 12 minutes of this match. Plenty of possession for the home side, but we are yet to see a clear chance here.

10 min Not an awful lot to report in terms of chances in the last few minutes as a series of late challenges force the referee into action. Las Palmas, meanwhile, are just enjoying a little more of the ball.

7 min Just a reminder that Neymar and Iniesta are both on the bench for Barcelona this afternoon, while Gerard Pique has been rested altogether. On paper, the hosts still should have far too much for Las Palmas, but the in-form Yellows have some very dangerous players in forward positions.

5 min Las Palmas are struggling to get in the game at the moment as Barcelona continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. You just get the feeling that the visitors need to get through the opening 10, 15 minutes without conceding if they are to stand a chance of a positive result here.

3 min ... this time Messi's effort is into the stands. Cannot score every time I suppose!

3 min Messi is standing over Barcelona's free kick just outside the Las Palmas box...

2 min BOOKING! Mesa (Las Palmas) is booked for hauling Suarez to the deck.

2 min ... as expected, the home side have taken control of the possession in the early exchanges, with Umtiti and Mascherano exchanging passes at the back. Eventually the ball is switched to the left and direct running from Suarez forces the first corner of the match. Pressure on Las Palmas early on.

0 min KICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off on home soil...

3.12pm Just a reminder of the two teams this afternoon... BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rafinha, Busquets, Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Turan LAS PALMAS: Varas; Michel, D.Garcia, Lemos, Lopes; Mesa, V.Gomez; Viera, El Zhar, Tana; Boateng

3.08pm Las Palmas are one of only two teams – the other being Real Madrid – to still be unbeaten at home in La Liga this term. They have struggled on their travels, however, and after winning their first away game of the season against Valencia, the Yellows are now winless in seven consecutive away matches – suffering five defeats in the process. Right, kickoff at Camp Nou is now just around the corner!

3.05pm In terms of recent form, Las Palmas have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five league matches. That run includes wins over Bilbao and Sporting Gijon, in addition to a 1-0 defeat at Atletico. They also held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw in Gran Canaria earlier this season and only narrowly lost at Villarreal. Barcelona are the favourites here, but this could be a really tricky match for the hosts.

2.58pm Only the top five have suffered fewer league defeats than Las Palmas this season and the Canary islanders are actually just three points off the top seven as things stand. They returned to La Liga last season after a 13-year absence and finished a very respectable 11th, which brought widespread praise for head coach Quique Setien. The Yellows are a lovely team to watch.

2.55pm As for Las Palmas, the Yellows will enter this match off the back of a brilliant 3-2 win over Atletico on Tuesday night, but they still exited the Copa del Rey on aggregate. That success was an indication of their credentials and an impressive league campaign to date sees them occupy eighth position – recording six wins, six draws and suffering just five defeats in their accumulation of 24 points.

2.52pm In terms of what is ahead for Barcelona, they will travel to Eibar and Real Betis in their next two league games before the end of the month, before welcoming Bilbao to Camp Nou on February 4. Next month also sees the return of the Champions League and Enrique's side have the small matter of a two-legged affair with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, which should be a really cracking tie.

2.48pm The Catalan giants have actually drawn four of their last six in the league and they needed a wonderful Messi free kick to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at Villarreal last weekend. That goal just about kept Barcelona's title hopes alive, but anything other than a win in this match would surely see them exit the race. Indeed, they are actually only five points clear of fifth-place Villarreal, who more than matched the champions last weekend. La Liga has been very competitive this season. © SilverHub

2.45pm Barcelona have actually only won 10 of their 17 La Liga matches this season, which is their worst record at this stage of a campaign since 2007-08. They have only suffered two defeats, but five draws have seen them fall behind Real Madrid, who set a new Spanish unbeaten record on Thursday when they drew 3-3 with Sevilla in the Copa del Rey, surpassing Barcelona's 39-game unbeaten run.

2.42pm Enrique's side might be safely through in both of their cup competitions this season, but they have a lot of work to do in the league. Indeed, the reigning champions are currently third in the table on 35 points – one point behind second-place Sevilla and five points behind the leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand. If Los Blancos win that spare game, eight points is a serious gap to make up.

2.38pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild afternoon in Barcelona. I shall speak about the away side and their impressive form a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona, who, as mentioned, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win over Basque outfit Bilbao at Camp Nou on Wednesday night. © SilverHub

2.35pm As for Las Palmas, Javi Varas, Nabil El-Zhar, Jonathan Viera, Mauricio Lemos and Kevin-Prince Boateng all return following the Copa del Rey clash with Atletico during the week. Roque Mesa is also back in the middle of midfield, but Marko Livaja, despite his brace against Atletico, is only on the bench. It appears that Boateng could play through the middle for the visitors this afternoon.

2.32pm Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has shuffled his pack this afternoon, with Aleix Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, Rafinha, Andre Gomes and Arda Turan all handed starts against Las Palmas. Neymar and Andres Iniesta have both dropped to the bench, while Gerard Pique is left out of the squad altogether. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi keep their spots, however, in addition to Sergio Busquets in the middle of midfield.

2.28pm TEAMS! BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rafinha, Busquets, Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Turan LAS PALMAS: Varas; Michel, D.Garcia, Lemos, Lopes; Mesa, V.Gomez; Viera, El Zhar, Tana; Boateng

2.25pm Right, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from Camp Nou. Both sides were in Copa del Rey action during the week – Barcelona beating Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in this stadium to advance from their last-16 tie, but Las Palmas went out of the competition on aggregate despite a very impressive 3-2 victory at Atletico Madrid. Let's run through the two XIs that will start this match... © SilverHub

2.22pm Barcelona recorded a 2-1 victory when they welcomed Las Palmas to Camp Nou last season, however, before running out 2-1 winners in Gran Canaria. Both matches were tight last season and Las Palmas will be confident of causing an upset, especially with the champions showing inconsistent form in recent weeks. This is a really, really big football match for Barcelona.

2.19pm Only three Las Palmas players (David Garcia, Momo and Javi Varas) were born the last time that the Yellows beat Barcelona in the league – a 3-0 home success in 1986. Barcelona have actually won 15 of their last 17 home league games against Las Palmas, although the Canary islanders have drawn on two of their last four league visits to this stadium – picking up a 1-1 in both 1988 and 2002.