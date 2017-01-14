Live Commentary: Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Las Palmas from Camp Nou.
Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Villarreal last weekend left the champions down in third position in the table – five points behind leaders Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.
Las Palmas, meanwhile, are enjoying an impressive campaign, with a total of 24 points from 17 matches leaving them in eighth position in the table.
Barcelona have won 15 of their last 17 home La Liga games against Las Palmas - remaining unbeaten in the process - although two of the last four fixtures between the two teams in this stadium have finished level.
BARCA: Ter Stegen; Vidal, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; Rafinha, Busquets, Gomes; Messi, Suarez, Turan
LAS PALMAS: Varas; Michel, D.Garcia, Lemos, Lopes; Mesa, V.Gomez; Viera, El Zhar, Tana; Boateng
