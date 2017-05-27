Arsene Wenger believes that Per Mertesacker is a "fantastic example for any young professional football player", having produced a stellar display after 13 months out.

Arsene Wenger has praised the determination and "unbelievable attitude" shown by Per Mertesacker after inspiring Arsenal to FA Cup glory on his return to the team.

The German was picked out as the weak link in the Gunners' ranks prior to Saturday's meeting with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, being named in the starting lineup for the first time in 13 months.

Mertesacker's serious lack of match practice did not seem to faze him, however, as the German centre-back produced a man-of-the-match display at the back to help Arsenal to a famous 2-1 win over their London rivals.

Asked for his thoughts on Mersetsacker's display post-match, Wenger told reporters: "He is a fantastic example for any young professional football player. What he did today is just a consequence of an unbelievable attitude every day even if he was not selected until the Everton game.

"He played his first game tonight and it was just the reward. When he was not selected he worked even harder that's why I pay a special tribute to him."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also hailed Mertsesacker's "special" display, which denied the Italian his big chance of winning a first domestic cup of his managerial career.