May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 89,472
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Arsene Wenger hails "unbelievable attitude" of Per Mertesacker

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger believes that Per Mertesacker is a "fantastic example for any young professional football player", having produced a stellar display after 13 months out.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Arsene Wenger has praised the determination and "unbelievable attitude" shown by Per Mertesacker after inspiring Arsenal to FA Cup glory on his return to the team.

The German was picked out as the weak link in the Gunners' ranks prior to Saturday's meeting with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, being named in the starting lineup for the first time in 13 months.

Mertesacker's serious lack of match practice did not seem to faze him, however, as the German centre-back produced a man-of-the-match display at the back to help Arsenal to a famous 2-1 win over their London rivals.

Asked for his thoughts on Mersetsacker's display post-match, Wenger told reporters: "He is a fantastic example for any young professional football player. What he did today is just a consequence of an unbelievable attitude every day even if he was not selected until the Everton game.

"He played his first game tonight and it was just the reward. When he was not selected he worked even harder that's why I pay a special tribute to him."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte also hailed Mertsesacker's "special" display, which denied the Italian his big chance of winning a first domestic cup of his managerial career.

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Conte hails "special" Mertesacker display
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Per Mertesacker, Arsene Wenger, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal criticism has been disgraceful'
Coquelin dedicates cup final win to WengerWenger hails "unbelievable" MertesackerNacho Monreal a target for Athletic Bilbao?Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'
Conte hails "special" Mertesacker displayWenger: 'No perfect way to say goodbye'Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'Courtois: 'Arsenal deserved FA Cup win'Aaron Ramsey: 'I want Wenger to stay'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 